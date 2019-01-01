Karl Toko Ekambi nets brace as Villarreal ease past Rayo Vallecano

The 26-year-old took his goal tally to 15 this season at Estadio de la Ceramica to help the Yellow Submarine continue on the path of victory

Karl Toko Ekambi scored twice in ’s 3-1 win over in Sunday’s Spanish game.

Having failed to find the back of the net in his previous six outings, the 26-year-old ended the drought in style scoring a brace at Estadio de la Ceramica to help his side extend their winning run to four games.

The Yellow Submarine found themselves behind as early as the 20th minute after Mario Suarez got the curtain raiser.

Ekambi levelled proceedings for Javier Calleja’s men in the 50th minute and two minutes later completed his brace to take his tally to 15 in all competitions this season.

In the 88th minute, Gerard Moreno sealed the victory after benefitting from Manu Morlanes’ assist.

The striker featured for the entire duration of the tie while international Samuel Chukwueze was replaced six minutes before time.

With the win, Villarreal are one place and four points above the relegation zone. They visit Celta de Vigo on March 30 after the international break.