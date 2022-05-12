Karl Heinz-Riedle: The heroic BVB legend behind Dortmund’s Champions League triumph

Karl-Heinz Riedle is a name that perhaps may not be familiar to young football fans, but the German footballer was one of the finest strikers of his generation in the 1990s, having a very successful period with the likes of Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, where he played a key role in their historic triumph in the 1997 UEFA Champions League, and also plying his trade in the English Premier League with Liverpool and Fulham, retiring with the latter in 2001.

Of course, he is also well-known for his time in Italy, both for playing in the Serie A with Lazio and having won the 1990 World Cup with Germany in that country. With over a century of career goals, it is fair to say that the former BVB forward has enjoyed what can only be described as an illustrious career.

Despite having a successful career, the reality was that it wasn’t very easy for young Riedle. He began his career in football at a period when strikers had to rely a lot more on their physicality, and his lack of height for the standards of strikers at the time proved to be another difficulty that Riedle overcame.

In fact, he was dubbed the "Air" because he was exceptionally adept at headers, which rapidly became the main trait of his as a football player. And this is something he started to develop in the 1980s, cutting his teeth with Augsburg in the lower divisions of German football.

A baptism to top-flight football that might have made some players shrink, it simply left Riedle with an appetite for more. Riedle got his first taste of the Bundesliga with Blau-Weiß Berlin in 1986 where he started to make a name for himself in Germany.

“My first ever goal (in the Bundesliga) was for Blau-Weiß Berlin,” Riedle said in an interview with GOAL. “I think we lost 4-1, but I scored the equaliser. It was a very special moment for me because I came from a third-division club to Berlin and it was something very special because nobody expected me to be in the first line-up of the first game with this club.”

In the late 1980s, he was a linchpin of the great Werder Bremen team headed by Otto Rehhagel, which won the Bundesliga and three domestic cups. This earned him a spot on Germany's national squad for the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where he played a pivotal role in helping his side defeat England in the semi-finals.

“It was quite strange because I had never kicked a penalty before in my life, so it was quite a nice story,” Riedle says about the feeling of scoring his penalty against England. “So, Beckenbauer was coming to me and I said ‘Oh, Franz, I’m sorry but I have never hit a penalty in my professional career’, but then he said ‘Oh, you will make it’. But yeah, it was special. I mean, you could feel the pressure, but yeah, I did it well.”

Getty Images

Only a 24-year-old at the time, the pressure was immense, but he managed to convert his penalty and Germany eventually kicked England out of the competition in the shootout. Die Mannschaft then went on to win the 1990 FIFA World Cup after downing Argentina 1-0 in the finals.

“In the beginning, not,” he says about whether he liked taking penalties. “But later on, when I signed for Lazio in Rome, I took over the penalties in my first year.”

German players by and large tended to stay in their home country and play there for the entirety of their careers. This trend has been steadily shifting over the years, with the likes of Toni Kroos, Sami Khedira, Mesut Özil, Michael Ballack, Kai Havertz, Marc-André ter Stegen, and many more playing in some of the biggest teams in the world during the past fifteen years or so.

And while the likes of Lothar Matthäus, Jürgen Klinsmann and Andreas Brehme certainly paved the way for German players to try their luck abroad, one cannot discount Karl-Heinz Riedle’s renowned career abroad, with stints at Lazio in the Serie A and with Liverpool and Fulham in the English Premier League.

Getty Images

Riedle was naturally exposed to different cultures, as well as various types of foods while playing in some of the finest leagues in Europe and travelling to some of the best places in the world. When quizzed on his favourite food, Riedle didn’t have to think too hard.

“I mean, I’m a big admirer of sushi,” he quickly stressed.

“So, when we had a tournament with Lazio in Tokyo, I would have to say that was my best food ever (sushi).”

Playing as a striker in football in the 1990s wasn’t easy, especially back when Serie A was arguably the best league in the world. He had the experience of facing off against some of the best defenders in the game, which is something he hasn’t forgotten after all these years.

“To play upfront was quite hard because you had very hard defenders against you,” Riedle said. “Mainly in the Premier League, it was the toughest. Or maybe in Italy because, back in my days, defenders in Serie A were really hard and they could do much more than what they could probably do these days. The referees are much quicker with the whistles (today).”

Getty Images

Of course, his best years came in the mid-1990s when he jumped at the chance to join a very talented Borussia Dortmund side, winning two Bundesliga titles in the process. But that wasn’t Riedle’s biggest contribution to the Black and Yellows.

“That’s quite easy for me,” he says about his favourite goal. “I scored a couple of nice ones, but the most important one was definitely the one in the Champions League final in ’97. Maybe the first one, I scored two goals in the final, but yeah, those two may have been the most important in my career.”

With the career he's had over the years, it's no surprise that he possesses a number of football jerseys that mean a lot to him. But, according to Riedle, one sticks out above the others.

“Clearly the kit from ’97, when we won the Champions League final,” he says. “It’s always in my head, so you will always recognise it.”

Because of the two Bundesliga championships and the aforementioned Champions League trophy he won with the Black and Yellows, Borussia Dortmund has naturally become the club with the greatest connection to Riedle. And he's had the good fortune of playing with some of Dortmund's greatest players in the past, as well as keeping close tabs on the finest from the current generation.

“Oh, wow, now I have to think a lot,” Riedle says about who he would pick for his ultimate BVB starting eleven. “For sure Erling Haaland would be upfront. Marco Reus can’t miss this team. Matthias Sammer, Julio Cesar, Jan Koller, Andreas Möller, [Tomáš] Rosický, Stéphane Chapuisat…”

A truly majestic striker, the perfect teammate, and an outstanding individual both on and off the pitch. Karl-Heinz Riedle is one of those journeymen in football who, regardless of the team for which he played, always made a positive impact and had a knack for being in the right place at the right moment. And, based on his BVB five-a-side team, it's clear that the man has excellent taste in football.

“Julio Cesar, Matthias Sammer, [Erling] Haaland, [Marco] Reus and maybe Andreas Möller.”

Only missing Riedle upfront, that team.

Click here to catch the full interview on the BVB International Fan App.