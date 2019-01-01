Live Scores
Tottenham Hotspur

Kane: Tottenham in tough position after Burnley dent Premier League title hopes

Comments()
Getty Images
Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Sean Dyche's side severely hindered Spurs' chances of claiming the Premier League crown this season, the striker admits

Harry Kane accepts Tottenham's Premier League title challenge has been left in a "tough position" by Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Burnley.

With second-placed Liverpool away to Manchester United on Sunday and Manchester City not in Premier League action this weekend, Spurs went into their match knowing there was a realistic chance they could have closed to within just two points of the top two.

But at Turf Moor Spurs came unstuck, as Ashley Barnes netted a late winner after Kane had cancelled out Chris Wood's opener.

Editors' Picks

A win for Liverpool at Old Trafford will leave Spurs eight points off the top and arguably end their title hopes after a recent resurgence, a situation not lost on Kane.

"It's very disappointing," Kane told Spurs' official website. "It was one of those games, a tough battle, a dry pitch, we know how Burnley play, especially at home and it was physical.

"We did well to get back into it at 1-1, but we couldn't find the next level to push on and get the win and then unfortunately we conceded again.

"It's a game we should be winning. We had time off, so we were fresh and we expected to come here and step it up a level and give it a massive push for the rest of the season.

Article continues below

"Now it puts us behind and in a tough position. It's a big week to come and we have to move on as best we can.

"It's a big period for us and we know we are more than capable of winning these games. Burnley was disappointing, but we have to move on and it's a big game against Chelsea next."

Tottenham take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday before hosting Arsenal the following weekend.

Close