Kane convinced trophies 'will come' as Spurs star sparks talk of interest from Man Utd & City

Harry Kane is convinced that major trophies "will come" for him, but the Tottenham striker has stopped short of revealing where he expects such challenges to be staged.

The England captain is seeing a move away from north London mooted after finding another avenue to tangible success shut off by Manchester City in this season's Carabao Cup final.

Pep Guardiola's side are said to be among those mulling over a big-money approach for Kane, along with arch-rivals United, and the ambitious frontman is making no secret of his desire to land a long-awaited medal.

Kane told BBC Sport as transfer talk rages around him: "I've done so many things in the game but there's still so many things in my head that I want to achieve.

"I spoke openly about [winning silverware]. That's the reason why I play the game, that's why I became a footballer - to win and have those experiences with my team-mates, lifting trophies and winning the biggest games.

"It hasn't happened so far but I feel I've got plenty of time in my locker. I'm just looking forward and I'm sure they will come."

Spurs have their most prized asset tied to a contract through to the summer of 2024 and that is helping to keep his asking price up, with Daniel Levy and Co under no pressure to sell.

Kane has remained fiercely loyal to the club that handed him a big break, but patience can only stretch so far.

As one of world football's most prolific strikers, the 27-year-old is aware that he needs to maximise his talent while at the peak of his powers.

That could lead to him bidding farewell to Tottenham, with any number of clubs across England and Europe ready to throw open their doors to a proven performer.

