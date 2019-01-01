Kalvin Phillips apologises to Nketiah for Leeds United's goal

The Anglo-Ghanaian was primed to hit the back of the net, but his teammate did the honours instead

midfielder Kalvin Phillips says he has apologised to Eddie Nketiah for the latter player's inability to score in the weekend's 1-0 Championship win at home to .

Phillips broke the deadlock in the 65th minute. Nketiah, who was a second-half substitute for starting forward Patrick Bamford, was in a good position to score his third Championship goal of the season, but Phillips was the one who sealed the game.

"I might start teaching Pat and Eddie how to finish. Don’t tell them I said that. Don’t tell them. I’m only joking,” Phillips said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“To be fair, I apologised to Eddie after the game because I know how eager he is to score. And if it was Pat, I’d apologise as well.

Article continues below

"Luckily, I was in that position. But I think, on any other day if they were in that position, they would do exactly the same as me.”

Nketiah's start from the bench infuriated Leeds fans after the 20-year old dazzled for the U21 team during the international break.

They'll hope Marcelo Bielsa finally gives him his first start in the second-tier when they travel to on Tuesday.