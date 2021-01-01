Kalu and Toko Ekambi score as Lyon edge past Bordeaux

The Nigeria and the Cameroon internationals were on the scoresheet for their respective clubs at Groupama Stadium

Samuel Kalu and Karl Toko Ekambi scored as Lyon secured a 2-1 victory over Bordeaux in Friday’s Ligue 1 game.

Kalu recently returned from a thigh muscle strain and was handed his eighth league start of the season at Groupama Stadium.

The forward made the most of the opportunity to score his second goal of the season for Jean-Louis Gasset’s men.

Cameroon international Toko Ekambi also started the game for the Kids and made a key contribution to help his side secure all three points in the encounter.

Toko Ekambi opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, pouncing on a poorly cleared ball before firing into the back of the net.

Kalu then levelled proceedings for the Girondins in the 55th minute with a spectacular goal after he was set up by Remi Oudin.

The Nigeria international fired a fine volley past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes before Leo Dubois scored the match-winning goal at the death after receiving a timely assist from Maxwel Cornet.

Kalu featured for 76 minutes in his 11th league appearance for the Girondins before he was replaced by Nicolas de Preville.

Toko Ekambi, meanwhile, was on parade for 63 minutes before making ways for Ivory Coast international Cornet.

The forward has been with the Matmut Atlantique outfit since the summer of 2018 when he teamed up with the club from Gent.

Kalu will hope to continue his impressive performance in front of goal when Bordeaux take on Lille in their next league game on February 3.

Toko Ekambi on his part has made 18 appearances for the Groupama Stadium outfit, scoring nine goals and providing five assists.

The Cameroon forward will hope to continue his fine performances when Lyon square off against Dijon in their next league game.