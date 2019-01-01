Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mane to star for Senegal in Singapore

Next week will see the National football team return to Singapore for two spectacular international friendlies against the best football teams in Africa, as part of their world tour.

The Selecao will take on the National football team on 10th October 2019, and the National football team on 13th October 2019. Though only a friendly, it remains a mouth-watering prospect as both African teams have brought their top stars.

Senegal's squad is set to feature the likes of superstar Sadio Mane and 's Kalidou Koulibaly. Senegal's full-squad can be seen below:



Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Genclerbirligi S.K.), Amigo Alfred J. Gomis ( FCO), Edouard Mendy (Stades )

Defenders: Moussa Wagué (FC ), Lamine Gassama (Goztepe Spor Kulubu), Salif Sané ( ), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Pape Djibril Diaw Djibril Diaw ( ), Saliou Ciss (AS Nancy), Racine Coly (Nice)

Midfielders: Cheikhou Kouyate ( ), Idrissa Gana Gueye ( ), Krépin Diatta ( ), Badou Ndiaye ( ), Mamadou Loum Ndiaye ( ), Sidy Sarr ( Olympique)

Forwards: Famara Diédhiou ( ), Ismaïla Sarr ( ), Keita Baldé Diao ( ), Sada Thioub (Angers), Sadio Mané (Liverpool FC), Habib Diallo (Metz), M'Baye Niang (Rennes)

