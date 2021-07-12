Kaizer Chiefs defender Mphahlele insists 'it's not about what Al Ahly have done in the past'

Amakhosi will be meeting opponents who have been crowned African champions a record nine times

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele says it does not matter Al Ahly have a rich history in the Caf Champions League, for the July 17 final at Stade Mohamed V Stadium.

It is the first time ever for Chiefs to participate in the Champions League final and they face Al Ahly who are also the current titleholders.

But Mphahlele does not want to read into the profiles of both clubs.

“We are going to play Al Ahly, a big team in all of Africa, a team that has won this trophy more than any other team,” said Mphahlele as per IOL.

“But football is not about the before or what you’ve done in the past. It is about the 90 minutes that we are going to play on the 17th, about how prepared you are for the 90 minutes. You have to give your all and we are ready for Al Ahly. We’ve prepared well.”

The final in Casablanca will be an opportunity for Mphahlele to finally lay his hands on the Champions League trophy.

He joined Chiefs just before Mamelodi Sundowns clinched the Champions League trophy in 2016.

Mphahlele feels this time around he could strike gold as he eyes improving his CV with the biggest trophy in African club football.

“We as players feel very proud to go to the Champions League final, very proud of what we’ve achieved to reach this stage,” Mphahlele said.

“Not many players get to play in the Caf Champions League final. Many players go through their careers without reaching this final. So I am very happy and I am looking at this saying it is possible for South African clubs to do this year-in and year-out.

“This also improves our CVs and when we retire we would be able to look back at this and say I was part of the Chiefs team that played Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final.

“After all this is the only title that is missing in the Chiefs collection of trophies and as players, we know just how important it is for us to try by all means to win this so that Chiefs’ name can be on the list of those clubs that have been champions of Africa.

“And if Chiefs win this, then all of South Africa will benefit because the teams from North Africa - Morocco, Egypt and Algeria - will begin to know that South African teams can play good football. A few years ago Sundowns won it. So it is very important that all South African teams must play in this competition annually."

Mphahlele will face a challenge from Reeve Frosler and Siyabonga Ngezana as to who will play in the final in the right-back position.

