Kaizer Chiefs' Champions League journey a movie that has happened before - Billiat

The Amakhosi star has previously lifted the elite continental club trophy with Mamelodi Sundowns, and wants to recreate those memories

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has described their Caf Champions League campaign as a “movie” he has seen before while declaring his keenness to recreate the memory of being African champions.

Billiat played an instrumental role in helping Mamelodi Sundowns clinch the 2016 Champions League title when they beat Zamalek in the final.

Now, the Zimbabwean will be facing another Egyptian giant Al Ahly when Chiefs clash with the defending champions on July 17 in the final at Stade Mohamed V Stadium.

“We are 90 minutes away from the biggest trophy any club in Africa would want to have. We are still down to earth, we are still maintaining our professionalism and want to do the best way the coach wants us to do,” Billiat told Chiefs’ media.

“At training we are working on one or two things that can make a difference during the game. It’s looking good.

“We didn’t see this coming but to be where we are right now, me being part of it and being in the final again I give credit to God. Everything happens for a reason.

"I am in the right place at the right time and surrounded by the right people, right management and I am in the right club.

“I have had this journey before and I know how difficult it is. I know how great the feeling can be at the end, so it’s a movie that has happened before.

"I’m glad to be where I am right now and I’m looking forward to going all the way with the team and creating great memories again with this great club.”

Due to injury, Billiat has not featured for Chiefs in the Champions League knockout stage but he is back for the final.

He was instrumental in sending them to the quarter-finals after his goal denied Horoya victory in their last group game which ended 2-2 in Conakry.

“It was not easy, remember all the games that we have played if you go back [you will see] there was nothing for free. We worked for it,” continental Billiat.

“We want to make sure we stick to the plan the coach is showing us at training and we believe the plan is going to give us a great result. It’s a good side we are facing in the final.

"We can only give it away if we don't apply certain things which can make a difference in a game.”

Interestingly, Billiat will be facing Al Ahly, a club reported to be interested in his services.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is said to be keen to take advantage of the fact that Billiat will be a free agent at the end of July.