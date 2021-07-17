Kaizer Chiefs' Baxter: Al Ahly will be devastated if they don't beat us in the Caf Champions League final

The 67-year-old concedes his charges come into the match as underdogs but remains optimistic of positive results

Stuart Baxter believes Al Ahly will be devastated if they do not beat his team Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Champions League final in Casablanca, Morocco on Saturday night.

Amakhosi come into the match with the hope of securing their maiden continental title while the Red Devils are targeting their 10th crown. It is a match that has been anticipated by Chiefs supporters who are optimistic their team can defy the odds and end the season on a high.

The Britton concedes his charges come into the match as underdogs but remains optimistic his players can win the final.

Why will Al Ahly be devastated if they do not win?

"To walk into a club that is struggling badly in the league but going very well in Africa is a little bit bizarre," Baxter told BBC.

"I think we have got a decent chance because we are in a final, but certainly we are the underdogs. They will be devastated if they do not beat us, I am sure. But our players certainly think that there is a scenario where we can beat them and we are certainly not beaten before the game has started.

"We are hoping to give a very, very good account of ourselves, and just be better than they think we are."

What is Al Ahly's weapon?

The 67-year-old believes the consistency of the Red Devils will play a massive role on Saturday.

"They are quick all over the field and play a style that borders on a non-African type of football," Baxter continued.

"They play a mix of Pitso [Mosimane's] possession-based football and the more direct North African approach to the game.

"[Al Ahly] are an efficient outfit and are used to winning - that's probably their biggest weapon. They believe they will win games when they go into them, both in the league and on the continent.

"We have got to make sure that they do not build on that, by feeling more and more comfortable as the game goes on and we've got to hurt them more than they think we will."

