Juventus target Romero reveals he would welcome Man Utd or Real Madrid moves

The highly-rated Genoa defender is expected to complete a summer switch to the Serie A champions, but he would happily end up in England or Spain

Cristian Romero is unsure if a deal to take him to is done, with the defender revealing that he would be just as happy joining , or .

Goal revealed in early February that the 20-year-old has emerged as a top target for the reigning champions and that a €30 million (£26m/$34m) agreement is close.

If that move goes through, then the highly-rated Argentine will link up with the Bianconeri over the summer.

Romero is unaware of a switch being set in stone, though, and admits he would be willing to head to leading sides in and if the next transfer window does not keep him in .

He told Corriere dello Sport of his future ambition: “I’ve always wanted to become a professional football player and I’ve made it happen.

“Now I dream of playing in the for one of the four most important clubs in the world: Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United.

“After that, I want to be part of the Argentine national team, even if I know it’s difficult because there’s [Nicolas] Otamendi, one of the best in the world.

“Have Juve already secured me? I don’t know. I don’t deal with the market and my first thought is Genoa.

“There’s still so many matches remaining and I want to keep playing like I am. After that, I’ll talk to the directors and my agent.”

Romero only joined Genoa from Belgrano in the summer of 2018 and has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence.

He was handed his debut against Juventus, in a fixture which pitched him into direct competition with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

That challenge was taken in his stride before opening his goal account and being sent off in his next outing against .

With seven bookings and a red card to his name this season, the combative centre-half has shown that he has the stomach for a fight in any of the top divisions across Europe.

He added when asked about facing Ronaldo and the most fearsome attacking threats in Serie A: “So many people have asked me this question but I have a quiet character and, when I play, I don’t think about who I have in front of me.

“Ronaldo‘s one of the best in the world, [Paulo] Dybala is also very good and Juventus is a great team, but I’m only focused on giving my best.

“[ striker Andrea] Belotti is the one who has bothered me the most: he moves a lot and is strong physically.”