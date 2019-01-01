Juventus star Ronaldo explains origins of trademark 'siiiiii' celebration

The Portugal forward explained in an exclusive interview with DAZN that his celebratory pose goes back several years

Cristiano Ronaldo has explained the origin of his famous 'siiiiii' celebration in an exclusive interview with DAZN.

The star has become known for the celebration, in which he performs a mid-air pirouette before exclaiming "si!" - which is Spanish for "yes!" - upon landing.

Fans have become accustomed to seeing the famed celebration on a regular basis, as the 34-year-old continues to find the net with major frequency.

Ronaldo reached 10 goals for the current season with a towering header against on Wednesday, after he netted 21 league goals in 2018-19 in his first season with Juventus after his move from .

The star's trademark celebration developed during a pre-season with the Spanish giants, as he explained in an interview with DAZN.

"I started saying it when I was at Real Madrid," Ronaldo said in a snippet from an interview that will be released in full on December 26.

"When we all won, they, said 'siiii!'. I started saying it, I don't know why. It came naturally to me.

"I remember the preseason in Los Angeles. We played against , I scored a goal and I did this (mimics the celebration).

"People asked me: 'why did you do it?' I don't know. I did it, I turned around, but naturally, because I always say that the best things happen in a natural way."

Ronaldo vocalized the celebration on stage after winning the 2014 Ballon d'Or in a moment that left some bewildered by the outburst.

FIFA's translator was taken aback by it and some of the attendees, such as then-Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, could be seen laughing.

"The scream? The players know I always do that shout when I score a goal or when we win," Ronaldo told Spanish TV station Cuatro afterwards.

"It’s our shout, from Real Madrid."

After helping Juventus to their eighth consecutive Serie A title in his debut season with the club, Ronaldo's side have a three-point advantage over this term, with Inter maintaining a game in hand.

In the Juve have advanced to the last 16, where they will face in a two-leg tie that will begin on February 26.