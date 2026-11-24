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Juventus are preparing a €40m January bid for Lazio midfielder Kenneth Taylor as they attempt to beat Newcastle United and three Premier League rivals to his signature. The 24-year-old Dutch international has become one of Europe's most heavily scouted players after inspiring the Biancocelesti's surprise surge to the top of Serie A.

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Turin giants lead transfer chase

According to TEAMtalk, Juventus are the most advanced suitors for Taylor and hope a €40m winter offer will fend off English competition. Newcastle, Brentford and Bournemouth are all keen on the Dutchman, while Brighton are also monitoring his progress. Bournemouth's pursuit has grown steadier as they prepare for the potential departure of Alex Scott.

Rapid rise catches European eyes

Taylor only arrived in Rome from Ajax in January for €17m, yet he has adapted to Italian football remarkably quickly. The midfielder has started every Serie A fixture for Lazio so far this season, providing goals and assists as they sit proudly at the summit of the table.

Since making the switch from the Netherlands, he has racked up 33 competitive appearances for the Biancocelesti, registering five goals and four assists. His composure in controlling the tempo, ability to progress the ball and willingness to arrive as a goal threat from deep have made him a standout target for recruitment departments across Italy and England.

Gattuso receives boardroom transfer assurance

Despite Juventus' aggressive stance and growing Premier League admiration, a January departure appears highly unlikely. The outlet adds that Lazio's board have already assured head coach Gennaro Gattuso that key performers will not be sold midway through the campaign while the club remain in the thick of a Serie A title race.

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Crucially, Taylor himself has reportedly informed the coaching staff that he intends to finish the season in the Italian capital. With a contract running until 2030, Lazio hold all the leverage in negotiations, and his €40m valuation will only climb if their strong form continues. Former club Ajax also retain a 10 per cent sell-on clause, positioning them for a healthy windfall whenever he eventually moves on.

Summer 2027 battle looks likely

With Lazio standing firm and Taylor committed to Gattuso's title push, Juventus and the chasing Premier League quartet face a frustrating winter window. Clubs on both sides of the Channel will continue tracking his progress closely over the coming months as Lazio try to sustain their domestic momentum. A fierce bidding war now looks far more realistic in the summer of 2027.