Juventus loanee Mavididi to end spell at Dijon

The Anglo-Congolese forward does not wish to continue playing for the Owls

Stephy Mavididi's spell at will be coming to an end after the player was unwilling to continue playing for the Cote-d'Or outfit.

The 22-year0old joined the Owls from for the 2019-20 season and scored eight goals in all competitions, making 30 appearances.

Dijon have the right to purchase Mavididi for €5 million at the end of his loan deal, but the Anglo-Congolese player is not willing to continue and will, therefore, return to Juventus.

Stephane Jobard's men finished 16th in the abruptly-ended season with 30 points, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Dijon president Olivier Delcourt made a statement expressing his disappointment with Mavididi.

He went on to assert that the club is looking for other options, players with commitment, as they prepare for a new Ligue 1 season.

"We were not going to exercise a five million euro purchase option to then go to the showdown with the player [Mavididi]," read a statement by Dijon president Olivier Delcourt on the club website.

"I am very disappointed with this procedure. Dijon invested in him, gave him his confidence and allowed him to offer himself a beautiful exhibition in Ligue 1.

“We are following other very interesting players, at the same position, and who will have the real will to fight for our club. This mindset will be one of our main areas of recruitment for this transfer market. I want real competitors."

Mavididi was born in the British city of Derby and started out his career as a youth with . He never made a senior appearance for the Gunners and was loaned out to Charlton Athletic and before Juventus signed him in 2018.

He made only one appearance for the Bianconeri in a 2-1 loss at on April 13, 2019.

Mavididi's return to Juventus will most likely see him sent out on loan again or sold to another club as competition for places in the Bianconeri attack is very high, with superstars in Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi on the list.

Juve currently top the standings with 63 points, one point clear of and will resume league action this weekend away to .