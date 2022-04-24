Juventus exploring possibility of Di Maria transfer as PSG decide against triggering contract renewal option

GOAL can confirm that Juventus are exploring the possibility of signing Angel Di Maria on a free transfer, as Paris Saint-Germain have decided against triggering their contract renewal option on the winger.

Di Maria has spent the last seven years of his career at PSG, who initially snapped him up from Manchester United for €52 million (£44m/$57m) in August 2015.

The 34-year-old has been a key member of Mauricio Pochettino's squad once again this season, but could move on to a new challenge in Italy this summer.

Juventus considering Di Maria swoop

GOAL understands that Juve are looking into a potential deal for Di Maria, with his age, salary demands and physical condition all being evaluated.

The Serie A giants will weigh up all the pros and cons before deciding whether to offer the Argentina international a contract at the Allianz Stadium.

However, Serie A's Growth Decree could allow Juve to save a considerable amount of money by signing a player from a foreign country and Massimiliano Allegri believes Di Maria would be an ideal fit for his squad due to his quality and experience.

PSG ready to let Di Maria go

PSG have the option to automatically renew Di Maria's contract for another season, but GOAL has learned they will not be triggering the clause.

The winger wanted to stay at Parc des Princes because his family is settled in Paris, and has not been considering a return to Argentina because he doesn't want to accept a big pay cut.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected PSG's finances and they would prefer to get Di Maria's wages off their books by allowing his contract to expire on June 30.

Di Maria has recorded 91 goals and 117 assists in 291 appearances for the French giants to date, and won his fifth Ligue 1 title with the club after their 1-1 draw with Lens on Saturday.

