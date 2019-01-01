Juventus could sell Dybala as Sarri reveals he must trim squad for Champions League

The head coach believes the Argentine has the quality to play in his system, but a numbers crunch will force the club into difficult decisions

Maurizio Sarri offered no assurances for the future of star attacker Paulo Dybala, believing he can play in his system but concedes he has to trim his squad ahead of the .

Sarri told reporters following ' 2-1 friendly defeat to : "He's done two training sessions and today he played half an hour. It's clear he can't be in top physical condition and the fact he's not fit means he can't play the false nine role.

"But I think he has the ability, and has scored the goals previously, to play there and a technically good player can play in a number of roles. When he's fit we'll see if he can play that role in the penalty box.

"I can talk with him but the market goes in a certain direction and what I say counts for zero. Six players must be cut, [and they could also be sold] depending on the market.

"I would like to keep all of them but our problem is that we do not have players who have grown up within the club - we have only one. So our squad for the Champions League must be 22 players with three goalkeepers and this puts us in difficulty because the market dictates we may have to make choices that we don't like."

