Juventus boss Allegri refuses to be drawn in on Icardi speculation

The Inter star has been in the headlines this week, but the Juve boss was not willing to speak on any interest from Juve

/en/news/8/main/2019/02/15/51627042/icardi-posts-cryptic-message-following-inter-captaincy-snubMassimiliano Allegri refused to be drawn in on links between Juventus and Mauro Icardi.

The Argentine was stripped of the Nerazzurri captaincy ahead of the Europa League tie with Rapid Vienna on Thursday, with the role instead handed to Samir Handanovic.

The decision was described as "painful" by both coach Luciano Spalletti and sporting director Piero Ausilio.

Icardi then pulled out of the squad for the Europa League clash and appeared to hint at an injury on social media - with Spalletti claiming it was the striker's decision.

Following a 1-0 Inter away win, Lautaro Martinez's penalty having been enough to win it for the Italian side, Icardi again took to Instagram with a cryptic message in which he refused to speak on recent developments.

Quoting the famed American writer Mark Twain, Icardi wrote: "It's better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt."

He followed up that post with another on Friday reading: “Confuse them with your silence, surprise them with your actions.”

The tumultuous week has left rumours swirling about the forward’s future, but Juve boss Allegri was not interested in talking about the transfer market or Icardi ahead of a crucial stretch of the season for his club.

"I don't know anything about the market. I prefer to go to the beach in the summer! The club takes care of the players and makes them available," he said.

"Icardi is a forward who can score goals, but I leave the assessments to [Inter boss Luciano] Spalletti, who coaches him and knows him better."

Wanda Nara, his wife and agent, has so far failed to agree on a new deal, keeping speculation around the forward active.

She is reported to have angered some at Inter by suggesting Icardi is not getting enough protection from the negative views of him in the media.

Article continues below

Despite that, Ausilio insists the club are not interested in offloading the Argentina international.

Icardi has netted nine times in Serie A so far this season, adding two assists.

Inter sit third in the league table, nine points back of second-placed Napoli and 23 points back of Allegri’s Juventus outfit.