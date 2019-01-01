Juventus and Fiorentina set Italian women’s attendance record

The reigning Serie A champions secured a decisive victory in this season's title race in front of a record-breaking crowd

Women’s football in set a new attendance record over the weekend as Women beat 1-0 in front of 39,027 fans.

The attendance figure, which included 121 Fiorentina fans, beat the previous record of 14,000 spectators for a women’s match in Italy.

Tickets for the women’s match were available for free and had to be pre-booked online in advance.

Commenting on the demand for tickets, a club statement from Juventus said: ‘The total number of tickets only further confirms the eagerness of the fans.’

The game marked the first time that Juve’s women’s team had played at the home of the men’s side. The women’s outfit usually play their fixtures at the club’s training centre in Vinovo.

Juventus Women’s manager Rita Guarino said: "The emotion of playing at this stadium, in front of these people, was felt at the start. It was a fundamental game."

Juventus won the match, beating Fiorentina 1-0, with the winner coming from Danish midfielder Sofie Pedersen seven minutes from time.

Pedersen told the club's website: "It doesn't often happen to me, to score, and today it was really incredible. It is the most important goal of my whole career. I'm happy all these people came to see us. We started well in the first half even though we were a bit nervous and we perhaps did not play our best game, but it was great to do it in front of this crowd."

Defender Lisa Boattin said: "It was a beautiful gift to play in this stadium. We felt great emotion for the whole week leading up to today and seeing all those people ... left our legs shaking a little, at least in the first few minutes. Then we managed to control ourselves and bring home three very important points. The victory gives us more energy for the next matches."

The win extends Juventus' lead over Fiorentina at the top of the Serie A table to four points with three games remaining. Juventus won the women's Serie A title for the first time last season, beating Brescia on goal difference.

Article continues below

are third in the table with 45 points, one behind Fiorentina.

The Italian women’s football attendance record came just one week after a world record 60,739 fans watched women defeat 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in .

The record for any women's match was set at the 1999 World Cup final when 90,185 people saw the United States beat on penalties at the Rose Bowl in California.