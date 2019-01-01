Juvenile mistakes cost Gor Mahia as they fall to Petro Atletico in Caf Confederation Cup

Gor Mahia has won just one of the last nine away games in both Caf Champions League and the Caf Confederation Cup

Gor Mahia FC suffered their first defeat in Group D of the Caf Confederation Cup after going down 2-1 to Petro Atletico in Luanda on Wednesday.

The hosts were aiming at bouncing back from the 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hussein Dey of Algeria, while the East African side was in search of a second win after an impressive 4-2 victory against Egyptian giants Zamalek.

With five key players - Philemon Otieno, Wellington Ochieng, Ernest Wendo, Jacques Tuyisenge and Dennis Oliech - all out for various reasons, it was going to be a tall order for the Kenyan champions to get something from the game.

Petro Atletico took the lead after just 13 minutes when a good pass from the right fell to Augusto Antonio whose curling shot beat keeper Boniface Oluoch, who was way off his line. K'Ogalo reacted by trying to attack with intent but the hosts did well to stop them from troubling the goalkeeper.

Francis Mustafa was fed by Kenneth Muguna about thirty yards from the goal, but he did not have an option. He went for a shot, but it was way over the bar.

Gor Mahia was lucky not to have conceded the second goal with a half an hour gone. A good cross was brought in from the left, Oluoch failed to get a touch of the ball and the rebound fell to Ricardo Estevao, who hurriedly shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

However, Brazilian Antonio Rosa spared Ricardo's blushes by heading home the second in the 37th minute. It was a frustrating first half for the Kenyan side, with Francis Kahata also failing to deliver from two free-kicks in a promising position.

Lawrence Juma found his way in a good position with 56 minutes gone, but his shot flew just wide. George Odhiambo also had a chance to halve the score in the 62nd minute, but his header missed the target by inches.

The hosts missed the best chance in the 71st minute when K’Ogalo’s defense was fooled by Diogenes into the touchline before his cutback found the unmarked Tiago Azulao, who shot wide under no pressure.

Substitute Nicholas Kipkirui cut the advantage with a perfectly flicked header after getting at the end of Muguna's pass, but it was a little too late for the Hassan Oktay led side.

Article continues below

Gor Mahia and Petro Atletico have three points each from two matches.

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Shafik Batambuze, Joash Onyango, Harun Shakava, Charles Momanyi Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Omondi, Francis Kahata, Erisa Ssekisambu and Francis Mustafa.

Subs: Fredrick Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Benard Ondiek, Samuel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui and George Odhiambo.