Junior Lokosa joins African champions Esperance
Esperance have confirmed the signing of Junior Lokosa from Kano Pillars for an undisclosed fee.
The Nigeria international signs a two-year contract with the reigning Caf Champions League kings on the back of an impressive season in the Nigeria topflight.
Ça y est, c'est fait. L'attaquant @juniorlokosa signe un contrat de 2 ans et demi à l'@ESTuniscom. Welcome boy ! ✌️💪 pic.twitter.com/8B4h1nv6dX — Espérance de Tunis 💯 (@ESTuniscom) January 14, 2019
Lokossa topped the Nigeria Professional Football League goal scoring charts last term after scoring 25 goals in 21 matches.
He also played a crucial role to help Sai Masu Gida reach the final of the Nigeria Federation Cup where they bowed to cross-city rivals, Enugu Rangers on penalties.
At the Stade Olympique de Radès Tunis, the new signing would be hoping to help Moine Chaabani’s men win a fourth consecutive Tunisian elite division diadem.
In Africa, he is expected to lead the line in his side’s bid to defend their Champions League title.
Anice Badri’s last-gasp effort handed Esperance a 1-1 draw at Horoya, and they host Zimbabwe’s FC Platinum in their next outing on Friday.