Jude and Jobe Bellingham's father Mark called up by England Veterans Over-50s for Republic of Ireland clash after prolific 17-year non-league career

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Mark Bellingham, the father of England internationals Jude and Jobe, has earned his own international call-up to represent the England Veterans Over-50s side against the Republic of Ireland. The former non-league striker turned 50 back in March and has been named in an 18-man squad for this weekend's fixture in Cambridgeshire.

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Prolific marksman earns maiden cap

Mark is poised to win his first cap for his country this weekend after following his two sons onto the international stage. Before hanging up his boots in 2019, the forward enjoyed a 17-year spell across the non-league pyramid where he represented 22 different clubs. Having continued to feature regularly in veterans competitions since retiring, he has now been rewarded with a place in the national Over-50s setup.

Former non-league striker makes squad

During his active playing days, Bellingham Sr turned out for Cheltenham Town and Newport County in the late 1990s before racking up his highest appearance tallies with Leamington between 2008 and 2009 and Bromsgrove Sporting in 2014.

Now eligible for the Over-50s age group after celebrating his milestone birthday earlier this year, the former frontman will represent his country on the same day that an England Over-60s side also face Ireland at the same venue.

Confirming the fixture details in an official statement, the England Veterans setup wrote: "England Veterans have announced their squads for a double helping of international football against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday 1st November in Cambridgeshire.

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"The Over 50's kick off at 2:15pm and the Over 60's at 4:15pm at the Elite Football Complex, Cambridgeshire."

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Famous sons lead international charge

By pulling on an England shirt, Mark follows in the footsteps of his two sons, who have already established themselves as key figures within the national team pathway.

Eldest son Jude has already amassed 60 senior caps for the Three Lions at the age of 23, registering 14 goals and 15 assists overall. Seven of those strikes arrived at the 2026 World Cup this summer as he spearheaded the side alongside newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane.

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Meanwhile, younger brother Jobe has become a central figure for the England Under-21s, scoring once and providing four assists across 12 outings while captaining the Young Lions in each of his last 11 appearances.

Sunday debut awaits proud father

Bellingham Sr will now aim to mark his own international bow with a goal when the Over-50s kick off at 2.15pm on Sunday afternoon at the Elite Football Complex. Making his debut for the veterans' side offers the former non-league striker a special chance to add another chapter to his family's footballing story. Meanwhile, Jude and Jobe will resume their own international duties with England later in November.