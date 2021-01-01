Juan Ferrando assures fans: Expect a beautiful game of football when FC Goa face ATK Mohun Bagan

The Spaniard hopes that his side continue the good run of form when they face ATK Mohun Bagan this Sunday...

are enjoying a purple patch of form lately as they have amassed 10 points from a possible 12 in their last four matches The Gaurs are placed third on the (ISL) table although they have played a game more than other teams in the top four.

Coach Juan Ferrando assured that his team will improve their performance in the second half of the campaign and that they are still searching for their best form. On Sunday evening, Goa will be up against second placed , who will look to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to FC.

“All the games are very important for us. Of course, tomorrow is a nice game against a good team and a new opportunity to get three points and to improve as a team. All the teams will be better in the second round. We have to change some details and prepare with different plans. We also have more options and we have to find the best way forward for the team,” said Ferrando.

He stressed that every match in the season is equally important and that a few wins on the trot can put any team in contention for a play-off berth.

“Every game is crucial. The problem is that the season is short and every game is very important. For example, yesterday we were talking about Kerala (Blasters) going three points behind the play-off (sports) if they would have won the game,” he reasoned.

“In the end, you know that the ATK Mohun Bagan squad is very competitive and it's the same with us. I hope tomorrow will be a very good game. Both teams want to win three points and I think the result will be a beautiful game for sure,” he added.

Star striker Igor Angulo was benched in their last game against earlier this week due to a knock. Ferrando was questioned if the Spanish forward would play a role in Sunday’s marquee clash between teams in the top half of the table.

“We have a very good squad. I'm happy because we can prepare for the game with all players. Of course, fitness of players is very important. Some players are tired. The last decision will be after the training, to decide which is the best team for ATK Mohun Bagan.”

Ferrando is pleased with the squad at his disposal and that the players are performing on a consistent basis which has helped them climb into the third position. He also reiterated that his decisions on selection are purely based on what he thinks is in the best interests of the team.

“In the pre-season, we worked with all the players. For example, in this week, we don't have a lot of time to prepare with all the players before the games. In the end, this is the situation. We try to take the best decisions for all the players. I'm happy because all the players are ready and working. Of course, I want to give everybody an opportunity but it's only possible to play 11 and all the time I'm thinking what is the best for the team,” said Ferrando.