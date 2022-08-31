The prestigious youth tournament will make its first post-covid return this September, with six teams set to face off in Singapore

The JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s tournament is gearing up to kick off in two days. It will feature the youth teams of Tottenham Hotspurs, Valencia, JSSL FC, Melbourne City FC, Bangkok United and Johor Darul Ta'zim, with squads from both the boys and girls divisions getting chances to participate.

Top young players from across the world will get the chance to showcase their talents in front of professional coaches and scouts, as well as fans and parents watching online from around the world.

Who is JSSL?

JSSL is a youth football academy with a proven record of developing talents that have gone on to do many great things in the game. Among the most notable alums of the JSSL are Young Lions captain Jacob Mahler, midfield lynchpin Joel Chew, and the youngest ever goal scorer for the Singapore Women's National Team, Danelle Tan.

What is the JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s 2022?

The JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s is an Under-16s tournament that is held in Singapore, with the 2022 edition being the eighth running of the competition.

The 2022 edition of the tournament will take place from September 2-4 and will be played in the following locations: Our Tampines Hub, The Arena (Woodleigh) and The Cage at Turf City. A total of 300 teams have joined this edition featuring 11 categories for boys aged six to 16, and four for girls aged 10, 12, 14 and 16.

The tournament has previously featured some of the top football teams in the world, including Manchester United and Arsenal, with the latter team winning the boys' division in the last edition back in 2019.

Michael Carrick, former midfielder and coach for Manchester United, will be the guest of honour at the coaching convention during the tournament. The convention is also set to feature coaches from the youth teams of Valencia CF, Tottenham Hotspur and Melbourne City, providing their knowledge and insights about the development of young players and what it takes to make it at top-level football.

Which teams are playing in the JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s 2022?

The youth teams participating in the competition are Tottenham Hotspur FC, Valencia CF, JSSL FC, Melbourne City FC, Bangkok United and Johor Darul Ta'zim.

How does the JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s 2022 work?

Each team consists of seven players, and each game lasts 22 minutes during the group stage and 25 minutes during the knockout round without halftime. The knockout rounds and finals will be held at Our Tampines Hub on 4 September after all group matches are completed on September 2 and 3.

Who to look out for in the JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s 2022?

The Tottenham Hotspur team playing this edition has had some exciting talents in the last couple of years as far as Under-16s go, with the bonus of having former Barcelona and Manchester City star midfielder Yaya Toure fulfilling duties as their coach.

But in terms of talents, James Roswell and Gabriel Han Willhoft-King are the most likely to leave a positive impression, although you never know at this age group.

Roswell is a 16-year-old defender who made many waves in recent months due to his performances with England Under-16s back in December, specifically a victory against Turkey. Roswell recently made his English U-18 Premier League debut against West Brom U-18 on 20 August 2022.

On the other hand, Willfhoft-King is a 16-year-old English midfielder footballer with eight appearances in the English Under-18 Premier League.

Professional Academy 7s 2022 Group A table

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Valencia CF 0 0 0 0 0 0 JSSL FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Melbourne City FC 0 0 0 0 0 Tottenham Hotspur FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bangkok United 0 0 0 0 0 0 Johor Darul Ta'zim 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A fixtures & results

Date & time (All times SGT) Fixture Location September 2, 5.35pm JSSL FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FC Our Tampines Hub September 2, 6pm Melbourne City FC vs Bangkok United Our Tampines Hub September 2, 6.25pm Johor Darul Ta'zim vs JSSL FC Our Tampines Hub September 2, 6.50pm Valencia CF vs Melbourne City FC Our Tampines Hub September 2, 7.15pm Tottenham Hotspur FC vs Bangkok United Our Tampines Hub September 2, 7.40pm Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Valencia CF Our Tampines Hub September 2, 8.05pm Tottenham Hotspur FC vs Melbourne City FC Our Tampines Hub September 3, 5.10pm Bangkok United vs JSSL FC Our Tampines Hub September 3, 5.35pm Melbourne City FC vs Johor Darul Ta'zim Our Tampines Hub September 3, 6pm Valencia CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC Our Tampines Hub September 3, 6.25pm Melbourne City FC vs JSSL FC Our Tampines Hub September 3, 6.50pm Bangkok United vs Valencia CF Our Tampines Hub September 3, 7.15pm Tottenham Hotspur FC vs Johor Darul Ta'zim Our Tampines Hub September 3, 7.40pm Valencia CF vs JSSL FC Our Tampines Hub September 3, 8.05pm Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Bangkok United Our Tampines Hub

Professional Academy 7s finals