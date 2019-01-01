Jovic done and Hazard on the way but Real Madrid told they are ‘signing substitutes’

Former Blancos star Predrag Mijatovic has not been impressed by the transfer targets identified by Zinedine Zidane in a crucial summer for the club

may have a deal for Luka Jovic wrapped up and one for Eden Hazard in the pipeline, but Predrag Mijatovic has accused Zinedine Zidane of “signing substitutes”.

The Blancos are expected to be busy during the summer transfer window after a forgettable 2018-19 campaign left those at the Santiago Bernabeu with little choice but to freshen up their squad.

Sergio Ramos has ruled out a move elsewhere, but several departures are expected – with Gareth Bale still being heavily linked with a change of scenery.

Additions will be made to plug any gaps, with Real having already put a €70 million (£62m/$79m) deal in place for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Jovic.

Goal has revealed that they are now pushing ahead with a €120m (£106m/$135m) bid to bring playmaker Hazard on board, before attention can then switch to other targets.

Mijatovic believes much more will be required, with the former Madrid frontman not convinced that Zidane is either identifying or being handed the right options.

He told El Larguero: "We're signing substitutes. I'm not convinced Zidane knows Jovic very well.

"He [Zidane] has a lot of work to do."

While questioning those Real are reported to be tracking, Mijatovic believes that Jovic could prove to be a success in if given time.

The 21-year-old international recorded 25 goals for Eintracht across the 2018-19 campaign and will be expected to deliver a similar return for Real.

Mijatovic feels the youngster is capable, but has warned against putting too much pressure on a player taking another sizeable step up in class.

A man who tasted and glory during his time with the Blancos added on a forward following in his striking footsteps: "I know Jovic very well, he's a goalscorer.

"He's young and we'll have to give him a little time to adapt, but he's a player who can be very useful.

"You can't demand 20 goals from him in his first season."

Among the other targets that Real are said to be closing in on, Lyon defender Ferland Mendy could be among the first to arrive.

The 23-year-old left-back is another of those Madrid are reported to have reached an agreement for, but no transfer has been pushed over the line as yet.