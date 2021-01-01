Liverpool suffer fresh injury blow as forward Diogo Jota ruled out for rest of the season with foot problem

The 24-year-old suffered the injury in the midweek match with Manchester United and will miss the last three games of the campaign

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss the rest of the season after suffering another injury, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The 24-year-old was ruled out of the Reds' Premier League match against West Brom on Sunday with a foot injury.

Jota went off in the second half of the clash with Manchester United on Thursday as his side ran out 4-2 winners, but it will be his last display of 2020-21.

What has been said?

“No good thing without a bad thing – so, we won at Manchester United but Diogo got something with the bone,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“Not too serious but serious enough to end the season. That’s it.”

How has Jota performed this season?

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves last September but has been limited to just 18 appearances in the Premier League.

The Portugal international suffered a knee injury in December and was kept out of action until early-March.

The attacker netted his side's first goal against United in midweek to take his tally in the top-flight to nine, while he also struck four times in nine Champions League appearances.

Liverpool in fight for top-four finish

The Reds are fifth in the table heading into Sunday's fixture and four points behind Chelsea, who occupy the last spot that guarantees a place in next season's Champions League.

Three days after they face West Brom, Liverpool will take on Burnley before they finish the campaign with a home game against Crystal Palace.

