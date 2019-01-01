Josh Maja: It is possible to select Bordeaux forward for Nigeria against Ukraine - Rohr

The German tactician has stated he is in talks with the England-born midfielder and he could invite him for next month’s friendly in Dnipro

coach Gernot Rohr has disclosed forward Josh Maja could be invited for September’s international friendly against .

Maja, born in London to Nigerian parents, is eligible to play for either or the Super Eagles but he is yet to pledge his international allegiance to either nation.

The former Sunderland attacker plays alongside Samuel Kalu in Paulo Sousa’s squad where he has made three appearances so far this season.

A fortnight ago, the 20-year-old opened his 2019-20 goal account as Bordeaux settled for the spoils against in a French Ligue 1 outing.

Rohr confirmed talks with the youngster during his visit to and he considers Maja to be part of his plans.

"I ate with Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja since we have a second Nigerian in Bordeaux, he is eligible for Nigeria. I already started talking with him about the selection, absolutely,” Rohr told Le Point G via Girondins4Ever.

“We talked together, he's pretty positive because he did not play for the U20s with England. He can make the friendly matches, but he can do it only because he has not played for the U20s, which is the case for many others that we also have in our radar.”

Rohr has invited 23 players for the Super Eagles’ friendly against Ukraine in Dnipro next month with two stars getting their maiden call-ups.

Aware of the visa challenges faced by certain Nigeria internationals, the former Bordeaux boss hinted Maja could be a back-up option.

“For Maja, it would be easier to have him. I have a lot of attackers, but it's not impossible that I select him,” he continued.

“We are going to play a game in Ukraine, and I was told that it was too late to get visas for players who do not have a European passport but he has because he is also English, so he could eventually join us.

“It is possible that I select him to go to Ukraine. It is possible.”