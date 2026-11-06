'I want both to lose!' - Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho drops brilliant verdict on Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

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Jose Mourinho has offered a hilariously blunt assessment of the upcoming Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. The Real Madrid boss admitted he would ideally prefer both of his title rivals to lose this weekend as he prepares his side for a tough trip to Valencia.

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Mourinho eyes rival slip-ups

Mourinho is eagerly anticipating a crucial weekend in the Liga title race. His side travel to Mestalla to face Valencia on Saturday evening as they look to maintain their impressive domestic form. However, plenty of attention in the Spanish capital is already focused on a massive showdown elsewhere.

Atletico and Barca are preparing to face off in a fixture that will have major ramifications at the top of the table. With Los Blancos battling both clubs for domestic supremacy, Mourinho knows this weekend presents a massive opportunity. A victory for his side combined with dropped points for their rivals would mark a perfect weekend.

A brutal verdict on title clash

Speaking to the media at Ciudad Real Madrid, Mourinho was asked for his thoughts on the blockbuster fixture. True to form, the Portuguese tactician offered a brilliantly blunt response regarding his two biggest rivals. He admitted that his ideal scenario for the highly-anticipated match is entirely impossible to achieve.

"I’d like both to lose," Mourinho stated on the club's official website. "It’s not possible. It’s very easy for me because someone will drop points. Last week we all won, but this weekend we know that one or both of them will drop points. Honestly, I don’t care."

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Madrid seek greater consistency

While Mourinho is keeping an eye on his rivals, he remains completely focused on improving his own team. Real Madrid have made a habit of staging dramatic comebacks recently, but their manager wants to see much more control. Mourinho pointed to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Racing Santander as the exact benchmark for his squad.

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"It’s better not to have to come from behind, better like in Santander, 0-3, and it could have been four or five by halftime," Mourinho added. "Coming from behind means many positive things but also some negatives. The positives are belief, the group, the friendship, openness to risky situations, a strong bench, group motivation, knowing what jersey you’re wearing.

"But it also has its negative side, and we need to work on it, finding more consistency in starting games well, like in Santander and practically all at our home. There’s a lot to do."

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A massive test awaits at Mestalla

Before Mourinho can worry about the result between Atletico and Barca, his players must handle their own business. Los Blancos face a notoriously difficult away trip against Valencia. Securing all three points at Mestalla is never an easy task for any visiting side in Liga.

If Madrid can start strongly and avoid falling behind, they will put maximum pressure on their nearest title rivals. A victory in Valencia would perfectly set the stage before Los Rojiblancoss and Blaugrana even take the pitch.