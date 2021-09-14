'Jose Mourinho hits 1000 matches as a manager' - Who are the top 10 managers with most matches?

Jose Mourinho completed 1000 matches as a manager on Sunday as AS Roma beat Sassuolo in a Serie A tie....

Jose Mourinho completed 1000 matches as a manager on Sunday evening as AS Roma took on Sassuolo in a Serie A gameweek three clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

The Portuguese coach's milestone match became a memorable one as Stephen El Shaarawy scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to help his club win the tie 2-1 and remain at the top of the league table. With the win against Sassuolo, Mourinho now has won 638 matches out of 1000.

The 58-year-old manager began his coaching career in Portugal with Benfica in 2000. He also coached Uniao de Leiria before he made his name at FC Porto, where he won the Champions League.

In 2004, Mourinho moved to England for the first time and managed Chelsea for three seasons, winning two league titles before he joined Inter Milan. He helped the Nerazzurri win the treble in the 2009/10 season.

From Inter, Mourinho took over at Real Madrid and then returned to Chelsea in 2013. He would stay in England for his next two jobs, coaching at Manchester United and then at Tottenham. After 10 years, Mourinho is back in Italy in charge of AS Roma. The club has won all three fixtures in Serie A so far.

As Mourinho completes 1000 matches as a manager, we take a look at the top 10 managers with most number of matches under their belt. Mourinho's former rival managers in England, Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have coached in the most number of matches.

Who are the managers who have coached the most number of football matches?