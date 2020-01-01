Jordi Osei-Tutu: Cardiff City manager Harris rues absence of Ghana-eligible Arsenal loanee

The Bluebirds boss has expressed frustration at the unavailability of the right-back of Ghanaian descent

boss Neil Harris is looking forward to welcoming injured loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu back in action to boost their Championship campaign.

The Slough-born of Ghanaian descent has been out of action since featuring in a 1-1 draw with in October.

He joined Cardiff on a season-long deal in August and has also far made six league appearances for The Bluebirds.

"Missing our Player of the Year from last year, our top scorer from this year, and the only recognised right-back at the club [Osei-Tutu] – they are three very important players for us. Every squad member is really important, we want them back as soon as possible," Harris said after their disappointing 3-2 loss to on Saturday, his cub's official website reports. Cardiff, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, currently occupy the 12th position on the Championship table.

“We have some good ability within our squad, but we need everybody fit. We then need them firing, and to cut out the individual errors.

"The aim at the start of the season was to make the top six. And that’s where we want to be. The gap does grow, but we went past teams last year and we’ll go past teams this year. But you can’t let teams get away from you.

“We’ve missed the fans this year. It has affected us, but I don’t want to use it as an excuse. It does help the away team, and we’ve had a phenomenal away record since I’ve come in. Fans aren’t going to be back in the near future, for the home games coming up, so we have to make sure that we’re harder to beat at home.”

Recent media reports indicate Osei-Tutu is expected back in action in January.

The 22-year-old moved back to this year after a successful loan spell with Bochum in the German second tier last season.

In the II, the fullback made 21 league appearances involving 16 stars, scoring five times and assisting two other goals.

He will be hoping to make an impression on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for a chance at Emirates Stadium next season.

Born in England to Ghanaian parents, Osei-Tutu remains eligible to feature for the Black Stars.