Jordan Ayew: Crystal Palace boss Vieira sheds more light on Ghanaian’s bad night against Brighton

The Eagles manager spoke on the striker’s situation during a pre-match presser on Friday ahead of Sunday’s encounter with Leicester City

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has thrown more light on Jordan Ayew’s disappointment following Monday’s 1-1 home draw with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League, revealing the Ghanaian’s mood was not particularly different from that of the rest of the squad.

The attacker came under criticism following the match week six fixture after spurning a one-on-one opportunity with the goalkeeper to score a potential match winner.

Ultimately, the miss proved mighty costly as Neal Maupey scored at the death for Brighton to dramatically cancel out Wilfried Zaha’s first half penalty for Palace.

“Jordan was like all the players. He knew he had a chance to score the second goal but he wasn't more or less disappointed than the rest of the team,” Vieira said in a pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Sunday’s clash with Leicester City.

“All the fans and those who love Crystal Palace were disappointed with the way the game ended.”

In the aftermath of Monday’s game, Vieira revealed the Ghana forward was suffering from a loss of confidence and self-belief.

Since last season, the 30-year-old has scored only one league goal.

“Jordan was like every other player, everybody was really disappointed not to take the three points,” Vieira said.

“Obviously Jordan missing the chance was important but when he doesn’t score, especially a forward, here is a lack of confidence and self-belief.

“It is my responsibility to bring him back to what he can do and scoring goals.”

Ayew’s big miss also generated a reaction from Arsenal and Premier League legend Thierry Henry, who bemoaned the Ghanaian’s profligacy on the day, adding the striker could have at least passed to teammate Christian Benteke to finish the move.

He said: “That’s [passing to Benteke] the better option. You score, I come and celebrate with you – we do some somersault or whatever you want, we slide on our knees.

“If you don’t score, I would have killed you. Give me the ball…. that is a sure goal. In that position, I’m thinking Benteke.

“This is where, in the Premier League, that’s a 2-0. Yes, he could have scored. But what about this [passing to Benteke], that’s 2-0 and we’re not talking anymore.”

So far this season, Ayew has featured on all six Premier League games for Palace, starting in all but one of the matches.