Jordan Ayew awarded Crystal Palace's best player for August

The Ghana international has been voted the most outstanding player for the Eagles in the opening month of the season

Jordan Ayew has won the Player of the Month for August.

The Ghanaian forward has played three times in the Premier League for the Eagles this season, scoring twice in victories away at and at home to his former club, .

The 28-year old has been voted the Palace Man of the Match in all the league games he’s featured this term, and that unsurprisingly meant he would win the Player of the Month accolade.

Ayew offered his thanks and says he is motivated to do more for the club.

"I want to thank them, and everyone at the football club," he told the club website.

"I am grateful and this is a good thing, but it is just the beginning. It gives me more energy and desire to work harder for this football club."

With the two-week international break done and dusted, Ayew will be hoping to carry his August form into September, starting with a trip to Hotspur on Saturday.