Jones named to Man Utd XI against Liverpool as defender makes second start in two years
Ryan Tolmich
Getty Images
Phil Jones has been named to Manchester United's starting XI for Tuesday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.
The defender starts as part of a back three as he is joined by Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire in the centre of defence.
Tuesday marks Jones' second Premier League start since January 2020, having previously featured against Wolves in Man Utd's first game of 2022.
More to come...