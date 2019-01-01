John Obi Mikel gets Championship Team of the Week spot

The 31-year-old delivered a five-star performance against Blackburn Rovers to help the Smoggies climb to the playoff spot

midfielder John Obi Mikel has been named in the English Championship Team of the Week.

The international who made his fourth appearance for Tony Pulis’ men since joining the side in January delivered an outstanding display to help them clinch a 1-0 victory over on Sunday.

Boro fans, highly impressed with Mikel's showing, have since composed a special chant for the former winner.

The victory at the Riverside Stadium saw the Smoggies move to the promotion playoff spot with 54 points from 32 games.

The legend was listed along with Morecambe’s Mark Halstead, Notts County’s duo of Sam Stubbs and Ben Barclay, ’s Ben Davies, MK Dons’ Jake Hesketh, Luton Town’s George Moncur, ’s Gary Madine, Southend United’s Simon Cox and ’s duo of Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia.

Mikel will hope to continue the impressive display when Middlesbrough play host to Queens Park on Saturday.