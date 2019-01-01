Joel Matip: Should Liverpool defender be worried after Community Shield snub?

Joe Gomez was preferred to the Cameroonian against Man City, but does it give an insight into Klopp’s thinking for his ideal defensive pairing?

’s Community Shield defeat by shouldn’t really worry Jurgen Klopp, even though Pep Guardiola’s side ran them ragged in the first 45 minutes.

In the opening half, the Reds defence was all over the place, constantly being cut open by City’s attack. Marshalled by Virgil van Dijk, they looked nothing like the rearguard that had conceded 23 goals last term as they fell just short in the Premier League.

After the close race between these sides, it was only fitting that they restarted proceedings this season.

However, as Guardiola’s troops cut through Liverpool's defence like a knife through butter early on, the two sides didn't look like teams separated by just one point last season.

While there was an improvement after the break, the fragility of their backline on the day was a key theme.

After a shaky opening to the second half, Klopp decided that he had seen enough, and shuffled his pack.

Joel Matip replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Gomez moving to a right-sided berth, allowing the defender to pair the Dutchman in the heart of the defence.

It would be too simplistic to put Liverpool’s improvement for the rest of the game just down to his introduction, but it did make a difference to their defensive shape.

He might also have struggled had he started against a fresh, sleek City attack, while Liverpool were arguably in the ascendency already by the time of his introduction.

The former 04 defender went on to score his side’s deserved equalizer, and might have felt a little justice was served after his manager’s decision to keep him out of the starting lineup at Wembley.

English football’s curtain-raiser is often viewed as nothing more than a glorified preseason friendly, but Liverpool began with a strong XI and the side Klopp sent out will likely start most of their games in the season.

The prospect of playing second fiddle to fit-again Gomez should worry Matip, especially after his strong end to the last campaign.

Even though the Englishman started 2018/19 in top form, fitness issues meant he could make only three league appearances since the turn of the year – all from the bench. In that time, the partnership between van Dijk and Matip flourished and surely hasn’t run its course.

3 - Three of Joel Matip's four goals for Liverpool have been scored in London (Selhurst Park, London Stadium, Wembley), with three of the four also coming from headers. Capital. #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/1DHnHgkJAu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 4, 2019

However, now back to full fitness, Gomez represents a legitimate threat to Matip's starting berth. He clearly has Klopp's faith.

It was just one game, which isn’t an adequate sample size from which to draw accurate conclusions, but the Cameroon centre-back might have felt hard done by for being overlooked from the start against City.

Nonetheless, if Klopp is planning to resign him to a back-seat role this term, Matip’s goal and performance in his 30-minute appearance ought to give the German something to think about.