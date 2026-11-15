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Muhammad Zaki

Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono hit with 12-match ban after tragic collision leads to death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel

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The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has handed a 12-match suspension to Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono following a devastating on-field incident that resulted in the death of a fellow professional. The disciplinary action comes ten days after Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel tragically passed away.

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The fatal collision in Tenerife

The incident occurred near the end of the match against Tenerife on November 2 when Owono rushed far outside his penalty area. While contesting a high ball in midfield, the goalkeeper struck the 30-year-old striker in the chest, earning an immediate red card.

Jesus de Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest following the impact and tragically died the next day. Ten days after his passing, the RFEF's disciplinary committee issued the maximum 12-match ban on Friday after ruling that Owono had used "excessive force".

Disciplinary committee justifies maximum sanction

In explaining its decision to hand down the heaviest possible punishment, the disciplinary committee pointed directly to the match official's account of the challenge and its devastating aftermath.

A statement said: "The assessment of the conduct under consideration in these proceedings must be based on the facts expressly recorded in the referee’s report, which states that the player was sent off for ‘violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play’.

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"The tragic outcome of the incident, resulting in the death of Jesus de Miguel, is public knowledge. In view of the nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances… the maximum sanction, 12 matches of suspension, is justified."

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Emotional toll and legal scrutiny

The tragedy has left a profound emotional impact on Owono, who previously released a statement through his club to offer his condolences to Jesus de Miguel's family. Speaking on Thursday, Andorra coach Carles Manso stressed that the club will not rush the goalkeeper back into action.

"He is deeply affected by the situation," Manso said. "We will give him the space to feel completely free to decide whether, and when, he might want to return."

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Beyond sporting sanctions, the incident has also drawn legal attention in Spain. Police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter, as Spanish law mandates judicial inquiries into all deaths from non-natural causes, including accidents.

Uncertain timeline for Owono's return

While prosecutors have indicated that formal criminal proceedings against Owono are unlikely, the judicial inquiry remains part of the standard legal process following the fatality.

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On the pitch, Owono is sidelined for the next 12 matches through his suspension, though his eventual return to competitive football remains entirely open-ended as Andorra allow him full autonomy over when he feels ready to play again.

Written byMuhammad Zaki

News editor

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten

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