Jean Michael Seri completes Galatasaray loan move

The Ivory Coast international will spend the upcoming season in the Turkish Super Lig with the Lions

have confirmed the signing of Jean Michael Seri on loan from Championship club .

The Turkish champions completed the temporary deal on Thursday and have the option to make it permanent at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Seri joined Fulham from Nice last summer for a club-record fee and played 34 matches with a goal and three assists to his credit during his debut season in .

The Ivorian midfielder becomes the second player from Craven Cottage to join ‎Fatih Terim’s team this summer after Ryan Babel completed a free transfer in June.

On the international scene, Seri played two games for at the 2019 for who bowed out of the tournament after a quarter-final loss .