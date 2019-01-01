Jean-Eudes Aholou: Saint-Etienne sign Monaco’s Ivorian midfielder on loan

The Ivory Coast international will spent the 2019-20 season with the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard outfit after completing a temporary move to the side

Jean-Eudes Aholou has joined French side on a season-long loan from .

The 25-year-old midfielder signed for the Monegasques in the summer of 2018 and made 17 league appearances last season to help the Stade Louis II outfit avoid relegation.

Having reached a personal agreement with the Greens, the international sealed his move to the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard outfit on Thursday.

Article continues below

Aholou started his professional career with French side B in 2012 before teaming up with Orleans three years later.

The midfielder went on to join in 2017, where he made 50 league appearances, scoring two goals before signing for Monaco.

Aholou will link up with Gabon's Denis Bouanga, ’s Assane Diousse and ’s midfielder Ryad Boudebouz at Saint-Etienne