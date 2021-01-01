JDT announced Jonathan Herrera signing as Diogo Luis Santo's replacement

The Argentine has been signed from CD Riestra to spearhead JDT's attack in the 2021 season.

The mystery surrounding the player that will replace Diogo Luis Santo who has since moved to BG Pathum United in has finally been cleared and 29-year old Jonathan Herrera will be the replacement.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) revealed through a post on their Facebook page that the former CD Riestra striker has been signed and will go through a period of quarantine before being unveiled.

Herrera has spent his time predominantly in the lower divisions of Argentine football but has managed to find top flight football with Audax Italiano in as well as Atletico in Venezuela.

He has big shoes to fill considering Diego is seen as arguably the best striker that JDT has managed to sign during their rise to prominence in Malaysian football that has seen them won the last seven Super League titles.

JDT's sporting director Martin Prest who has a hand in all the transfer dealings and in particular the foreign ones was adamant that Herrera will be the right fit for the club and should be joining up the rest of the team once the Movement Control Order has been lifted in Johor.

"We were looking at a few players to complete the squad and in the end, we decided on signing Jonathan Herrera as our foreign striker. We believe that Herrera was the most suitable player because of his age and that he plays our style of football.

"We will officially introduce Herrera after he completes qurantine and will thereafter announce two more players," said Prest in his statement.