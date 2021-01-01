JDT and Nike unveil diamond-inspired new kit for the 2021 season

The brand new kit will be adorned by Johor Darul Ta'zim in the Malaysia Super League season opener against Kedah on March 5 at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) and Nike revealed two brand new jersey designs that the seven-time Malaysia Super League champions will wear in all competitions in the 2021 season.

The home kit has a traditional look to it in terms of colours with a blue base that is reminiscent of the past but imbued with new designs, as can be seen with the diamond-shaped printing.

Meanwhile, the away kit has a white base colour that is to commemorate the anniversary of the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium with red patches on both sleeves.

Both kits will feature the UNICEF logo on the front, marking the partnership that the Southern Tigers sealed with the charity organisation in December.

"This jersey is comfortable and has a unique design. In all my time of being here, I think this is the best one yet!" said Safawi Rasid during an exclusive members' only session after the jersey launch.

The kit reveal was accompanied by a video that featured Benjamin Mora, Farizal Marlias, La'Vere Corbin-Ong, Aidil Zafuan and Syafiq Ahmad.

JDT announced a day after the reveal that they have already sold out the allocation they had in their own online store as well as in Shoppe which amounted to RM1.6 million worth of sales.

The new home jersey that is priced at MYR185 will be available on Nike.com and selected retail across Malaysia beginning Feb 26.