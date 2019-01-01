Jatta: Hamburg's former refugee named in Gambia squad

The 21-year-old is likely to make his national team debut having been cleared of allegation he'd been playing under a fake name and was an age-cheat

Tom Saintfiet has named Hamburg forward Bakery Jatta in his provisional 36-man squad for Gambia’s qualifiers against Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in November.

The Belgian boss had been unable to invite the 21-year-old to the national team given the legal issues the youngster faced in over his identity.

Nuremberg, VfL Bochum and Karlsruher SC all filed reports to the authorities after encounters with Hamburg, citing the player was older than he claimed, while he’d played using a different name in the past, Bakery Daffeh.

Those accusations have now been retracted after German authorities couldn’t find a reason to take action under immigration law, consequently making the youngster free to represent Gambia.

"He is fully cleared now and that's the reason I have selected him,” Gambia’s coach Saintifiet told BBC Sport.

“I couldn't select him earlier because he was not yet cleared.”

Furthermore, the Scorpions will have the trio of Bubacarr Trawally, Hamza Barry and former Swansea winger Modou Barrow back, after they had declined invites in June, for friendlies with Guinea and .

The popular trio was subsequently not selected in World Cup and Afcon qualifiers against Angola and Djibouti in September and October, respectively.

"I am looking forward to work with them and believe they can be an important part of our team,” Saintifiet stated.

Gambia, eliminated by Angola in World Cup qualifying, will have another bite of the cherry when they face the Palancas Negras next month, and the Scorpions coach is looking forward to the rematch against their more fancied opponents.

"We played well there so now we have to try to get something there. But we are the underdog in the group a role which suits us."

Also in Saintifiet’s provisional list are the pair of Ajaccio’s Ablie Jallow and goalkeeper Modou Jobe, who were instrumental in Gambia’s victory over Djibouti last month.

The only home-based players in the side are Alagie Nyabally, Njine Faye Njie and Hamidou Bojang.

Gambia will face Angola, DR Congo and Gabon as they seek a maiden appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Gambia’s provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Modou Jobe (Jeddah FC, ), Sheikh Sibi (Virtus Verona, ), Baboucarr Gaye (SG Wattenscheid, Germany), Alagie Nyabally (GPA)

Defenders: Pa Modou Jagne (FC Zurich, ), Ibou Touray (Salford City, ), Omar Colley ( , Italy), Mohammed Mbye (Mjallby, ), Bubacarr Sanneh (Goztepe, ), Sulayman Bojang (Kongsvinger IL, Norway), Ngine Faye Njie (Gamtel), Hamidou Bojang (Real de Banjul), Alieu Jatta (Casa Sports, )

Midfielders: Alasana Manneh (Gornik Zabrze, ), Dawda Ngum (FC Roskilde, ), Ebou Adams (Forest Green, England), Ebrima Sohna (Unattached), Sulayman Marreh (KAS Eupen, ), Hamza Barry (Hajduk Split, ), Ablie Jallow (AC Ajaccio, ), Ebrima Colley ( , Italy), Sheriff Sinyan (Lillestrøm, Norway), Bun Sanneh (Generation Foot, Senegal)

Forwards: Modou Barrow (Denizlispor, Turkey), Assan Ceesay (FC Zürich, Switzerland), Bubacarr JOBE (Mjllby, Sweden), Ali Sowe (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria), Bubacarr 'Steve' Trawally (Ajman, ), Adama Jammeh ( , ), Muhammed Badamosi (FUS Rabat, Morocco), Musa Barrow (Atalanta, Italy), Bakery Jatta (Hamburger SV, Germany), Nuha Marong Krubally (Racing Santander, ), Musa Jawara (FC , Italy), Kalifa Manneh (Carrarese, Italy), Lamin Jallow (Salernitana, Italy)