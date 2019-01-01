James is a mix of Fabregas and Isco and the perfect No. 10 choice for Arsenal - Petit

The ex-Gunners midfielder believes a move for the Colombia international would be a better option than continuing to pursue Barcelona's Denis Suarez

James Rodriguez is “a mix of Cesc Fabregas and Isco”, says Emmanuel Petit, and would be a better option for Arsenal in their search for a new No. 10 than Barcelona star Denis Suarez.

The Gunners are in the market for a playmaker after seeing Aaron Ramsey edge his way towards the exits.

With the Wales international destined to leave for Juventus as a free agent, as revealed by Goal, Unai Emery needs to find a suitable replacement.

Various options have been mooted, with Suarez among them, but speculation regarding a move for Colombia international James is building.

He is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from La Liga giants Real Madrid but will see that agreement come to a close in the summer and is considered to be a perfect fit for Arsenal.

Ex-Gunners midfielder Petit told The Mirror of the talented 27-year-old: “I have known James Rodriguez from when he played for Monaco and I think he is a very good attacking midfielder.

“I believe he is a proper No. 10, I like him in the middle of the park controlling the game.

“He has this quality - it's a mix of [Cesc] Fabregas and Isco - and I think he would be a very good signing for Arsenal.

“If I had to choose between them [James and Suarez] - knowing the situation with Ramsey - Arsenal definitely need an attacking midfielder and need to get a player who has the personality to direct a game and not hide all the time.

“I think James Rodriguez is one of them.”

While talking up possible additions at Emirates Stadium, Petit has questioned why Ramsey is looking for a way out of north London, with the 28-year-old told he is “making a mistake”.

The Frenchman added: “I don't want to be negative but I don't know why he is going to Juventus, honestly.

“Serie A? It is not the Premier League guys.

“The Premier League is the best in the world, it is the most competitive championship.

“You see it every year, you have three or four teams fighting for the title.

“You don't see that in Italy, in Spain, or France or wherever so I think he is making a mistake.”