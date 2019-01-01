Jalal Damja quits as Libya head coach due to “difficult circumstances”

The 53-year-old trainer had been involved with the Mediterranean Knights for three years from 2016 to 2019

Jalal Damja has left his role as Libya head coach citing recent “difficult circumstances” as the major reason for his decision.

The Mediterranean Knights were recently defeated by in an African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier 3-1 on aggregate, which increased the pressure on the coach.

"I submitted my resignation because the circumstances were difficult," Damja said in a short statement.

The 53-year-old and his team were only appointed in July to replace Fawzi Al-Issawi, who was jettisoned after failing to guide the North African nation to this year’s .

Damja had previously worked as the coach of the Mediterranean Knights between 2016 and 2018.

His departure means the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) will have to look for a replacement before the commencement of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, which starts in November.

Libya have been drawn in Group J of the Afcon 2021 qualifiers, where they’ll face Tunisia, and Equatorial Guinea.

The new coach will begin his quest for qualification against the Eagles of Carthage on November 16, as they seek revenge for their failure to participate at Chan 2020.