Iwuala hands Esperance Tunisian Super Cup title against CS Sfaxien

The Super Eagle scored the Blood and Gold’s only goal as they beat the Juventus of the Arabs to the diadem on Saturday night

Anayo Iwuala was Esperance’s hero as he scored the only goal in Saturday’s 1-0 Tunisian Super Cup triumph over CS Sfaxien.

The Super Cup is an annual match between the Tunisian League Professionnelle 1 champion and the winners of the Tunisian Cup.

With the ambition of claiming the title for a record sixth time, the Nigeria international was named in the starting XI by manager Radhi Jaidi in the keenly contested affair inside Rades’ Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi.

As expected, the game got off to a fierce start but both teams lacked the cutting edge in front of goal as they missed clear cut chances, with the first half ending goalless.

Esperance stepped up their game in the second half and got the winner three minutes before the hour mark courtesy of Anayo – who beat goalkeeper Mohamed Hedi Gaaloul.

Having received a fine pass from a teammate, the Nigerian winger unleashed a first time shot past Gaaloul before sprinting to the technical area to celebrate with Jaidi.

That proved to be his maiden goal for the Tunisians as well as the only goal of the encounter as the Juventus of the Arabs failed in their quest to restore parity.

After an impressive display that spanned 83 minutes, the 22-year-old was substituted for Fedi Ben Choug.

With this Super League triumph, former Bolton Wanderers star Jaidi has now won his first title as Esperance manager a month after replacing Mouine Chaabani.

Following his impressive displays at Nigeria Professional Football League side, Enyimba, Iwuala was handed a three-year contract which will keep him at the Stade Olympique de Rades until 2024.

The Lagos-born player began his professional career in 2018 at Kada City before heading to Delta Force – where he was signed by the Aba giants.

On the international scene, he made his debut for the three-time African champions in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin Republic on March 27.

He would be aiming to take this form to the Tripoli Stadium where Esperance are guests of Libyan giants Al-Ittihad Club in October’s Caf Champions League second round match.

For CS Sfaxien, they must negotiate their way past Bayelsa United if they hope to qualify for the play-off round of the Caf Confederation Cup.