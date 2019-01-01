Iwobi's contribution not enough as Everton bow to Bournemouth

The Super Eagles midfielder made his third league appearance for the Toffees and was on parade from start to finish

Alex Iwobi's contribution was not enough for in their 3-1 loss to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Following his international outing with against on Tuesday, Iwobi returned Marco Silva's squad for their trip to the south coast.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first-half equaliser was not enough to earn a point at the Vitality Stadium as Callum Wilson's double and Ryan Fraser's effort secured the win for Bournemouth.

Iwobi was in action for the duration of the encounter but could not add to his tally of one goal in three league matches this season since his arrival from in August.

The defeat moved Everton down to 11th on the Premier League table with seven points from five matches.

Iwobi will be hoping to inspire the Toffees back to winning ways when they host at Goodison Park on Saturday.