Iwobi with an assist as Everton recover to beat Southampton

The Super Eagle was introduced in the 71st minute and he made an immediate impact as his header set up the second goal

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi popped up with an assist as Everton recovered from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1 in a Premier League match on Saturday.

The Toffees found themselves trailing in the 22nd minute when new Saints’ signing Adam Armstrong put them ahead after sliding through past Jordan Pickford before the Rafael Benitez charges recovered in the second half.

Everton drew level courtesy of Richarlison in the 47th minute then went 2-1 up in the 76th minute via Abdoulaye Doucoure before Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed the game in the 81st minute.

The 25-year-old Super Eagle started from the bench at Goodison Park while Southampton named a strong team with Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu and Moussa Djenepo from Mali getting starts.

But it was Armstrong, signed from Blackburn Rovers, who put the Saints ahead after Michael Keane fumbled the ball inside the box under pressure from Armstrong, and he snatched it from him to squeeze past Pickford.

Everton were forced to wait until the second half to stage a comeback, and it was in the 47th minute when new signing Andros Townsend fired a loose ball back to Richarlison, who perfectly fired it home from close range.

In the 70th minute, Iwobi was introduced for Townsend and he made an immediate impact as four minutes later, he nodded the ball to Doucoure on the edge of the penalty area, who turned and arrowed a shot into the top corner for a 2-1 lead.

The Toffees then sealed their comeback in the 81st minute when Calvert-Lewin dived low to head past Alex McCarthy in the Southampton goal.

The assist will be good news for Iwobi, who last season did not get enough playing time under Carlo Ancelotti and he will hope to get a start when Everton travel to face Leeds United on Saturday.