Iwobi tests negative to Covid-19 ahead of Nigeria’s Afcon qualifier against Lesotho

The 24-year-old has been confirmed to be free from the coronavirus and would be in contention for the Super Eagles clash against the Crocodiles

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has tested negative to the Covid-19 ahead of Nigeria’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Lesotho on Lagos on Tuesday evening.

The 24-year-old missed the Super Eagles’ 1-0 victory over the Republic of Benin at Stade Charles de Gaulle, in Porto Novo on Friday.

The versatile midfielder could not play a part in the encounter after testing positive for the coronavirus but has now returned a negative result.

More to follow...