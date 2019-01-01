Iwobi helps Everton end Premier League losing streak with West Ham win

The Nigeria international helped the Toffees grab their first league win since September 1 with his contribution from the middle of the park

Alex Iwobi was in action to help end their four-game losing run in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over on Saturday.

Iwobi, who started the game at Goodison Park, made his seventh league appearance since his arrival from in the summer and was on parade for 87 minutes.

A first-half goal from Bernard and a stoppage-time effort from Gylfi Sigurdsson - who replaced Iwobi - secured a crucial win for , who last won a Premier League match on September 1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Before his substitution, Iwobi completed the joint-most dribbles for the Toffees alongside Andre Gomes [3] and also had the third-highest pass accuracy [74.3] behind Djibril Sidibe [76.7] and Yerry Mina [77.1].

The victory moved Everton out of the relegation zone to 12th in the league table with 10 points after nine games.

Iwobi will be looking to help Marco Silva's team build on the win when they visit and Hove Albion at Amex Stadium for their next Premier League fixture next Saturday.