Iwobi describes 'amazing feeling' after his last-gasp goal saw Everton win against Newcastle United

Everton winger Alex Iwobi has called for consistency from his teammates after they secured a 1-0 Premier League win against Newcastle United on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international was the hero for the Toffees as he scored in the 99th minute to silence the Magpies and hand his side maximum points at Goodison Park.

Iwobi’s strike came after Everton had been reduced to 10-men following a red-card on Brazilian midfielder Allan. It was substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who teed up the former Arsenal winger, to slot past Martin Dubravka and end Everton’s four-game losing streak in the top-flight.

Iwobi believes the “amazing feeling” of his dramatic strike against can be the catalyst for more special moments for Everton this season.

“For the goal, I just wanted to relax and stay composed," he said. "It was on my weaker foot as well. The main thing was to hit the target, beat the keeper – and it turned out to be the goal we needed,” Iwobi told the club’s official website.

“Dominic also did very well to stay composed and wait for me to overlap. I have to give credit to him for assisting me and I was able to slot the ball in the corner.

“In the celebrations, a lot was going on! I remember Anthony [Gordon] jumping out in front of me and showing that desire he has for the fans!

“It was an amazing feeling to see our fans like that. We want more of this feeling. From minute one until the end the fans were right behind us. If they believe in us, we can only believe, too. It’s great for us.”

On the red card shown to Allan, Iwobi explained: “I felt like it was a yellow. It was quite harsh, but we had to fight on without him. He fights for us and he expects us to fight for him, and we managed to do so.

Article continues below

“We need to go into the final 11 Premier League games and keep showing that fighting spirit, not easing off. Hopefully, now we can kick on. The main thing is to remain consistent. That is the aim.”

Everton will next face West Ham United in the Premier League on April 3, but before the clash, they have an FA Cup quarter-final fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.