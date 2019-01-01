Iwobi benched as Everton take on Aston Villa
Twitter/Everton
Alex Iwobi is starting on bench as Everton take on Aston Villa in Friday's Premier League fixture.
The 23-year-old is in contention to make his bow for the Merseyside outfit since his £40 million move from Arsenal on the transfer deadline day.
He was an unused substitute last Saturday as Marco Silva's men edged Watford 1-0 in their second Premier League outing of the season.
Iwobi joins Theo Walcott, Tom Davies, fellow summer signings Moise Kean and Djibril Sidibe on the bench.
⚠️ TEAM NEWS IS IN! ⚠️#AVLEVE pic.twitter.com/yJDlIbCdHX— Everton (@Everton) August 23, 2019
Everton are ninth in the Premier League table with four points after two matches.