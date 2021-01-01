Iwobi battles Rodriguez and Doucoure for Everton Goal of the Month award

The former Arsenal man has been shortlisted for the monthly prize alongside the Colombia star and Mali prospect

Alex Iwobi’s goal has been nominated for the Everton Goal of the Month award for January.

The 24-year-old has been a constant figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad this season – scoring just once in 17 Premier League outings.

Nonetheless, his effort against Wolverhampton Wanderers will compete against Abdoulaye Doucoure’s fine strike in the Goodison Park giants’ 2-1 FA Cup triumph over Rotherham United and James Rodriguez’s beauty against Leicester City for a chance to clinch the individual honour.

Six minutes into the game against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men, Rodriguez played a crossfield pass to Lucas Digne, before sending it back to the former Arsenal man, who calmly fired beyond goalkeeper Rui Patricio from 20 yards.

That strike ensured Iwobi scored for the first time in 38 English elite division games. The last time he found the net was on September 1, 2019, when Everton laboured to a 3-2 win over Wolves at Goodison Park.

Also in contention are Michael Keane’s header against Wolves, Izzy Christiansen’s effort against Bristol City women, Rhys Hughes’ solo strike in Everton U23’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool U23 in a Premier League Two encounter.

The Nigeria international would be hoping to add to his goal tally when the Toffees visit Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United at Elland Road on Wednesday evening.

Ancelotti’s men are eighth in the English elite division log having accrued 33 points from 19 outings.